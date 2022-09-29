Solrise Finance Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Solrise Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. Solrise Finance has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $38,985.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Solrise Finance has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002870 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010945 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Solrise Finance Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,755 coins and its circulating supply is 90,465,802 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solrise Finance is a decentralized fund management and investment protocol on Solana.”

