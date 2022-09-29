Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.82

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 1658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sonos from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Sonos to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $1,236,893.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,797,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,047 shares of company stock worth $1,274,695. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Sonos by 71.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2,100.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

