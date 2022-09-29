Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $34.80 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.61. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05.

Insider Transactions at Sotherly Hotels

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 26.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 988,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 208,689 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 90.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 75,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 35,670 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter worth $55,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares during the period. 16.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

