Southern Capital Advisors LLC Buys 534 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNOV. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at about $6,157,000. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 18.8% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 9.7% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 3.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 311,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 11.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

NYSEARCA UNOV traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.52. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,003. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $30.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97.

