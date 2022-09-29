Southern Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises about 1.6% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

FTEC traded down $2.65 on Thursday, reaching $92.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,202. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.50 and a 200-day moving average of $106.88.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.