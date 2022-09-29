Southern Capital Advisors LLC Has $547,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAK. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.23. 1,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,536. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.50. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $77.83 and a twelve month high of $93.64.

