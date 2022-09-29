Southern Capital Advisors LLC Sells 668 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCOM. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 97.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.61. 1,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,822. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.58.

