Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the August 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 515,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,140,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,886,000 after acquiring an additional 857,178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,388,000 after buying an additional 690,696 shares during the last quarter. Icahn Carl C lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 76.1% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 5,103,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,380,000 after buying an additional 2,204,445 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 17.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,318,000 after buying an additional 378,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,139,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,284,000 after buying an additional 129,214 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded down $2.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,813. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average of $84.12. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.16.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.64%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

