SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 579,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,231,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 350,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,582,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,496,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $112,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $296.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.15. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $289.50 and a one year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

