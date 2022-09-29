SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,628,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,397 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 4.1% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.42% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $46,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,730 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 867,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,644,000 after purchasing an additional 45,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.81. 1,017,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,134,007. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $38.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

