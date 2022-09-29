SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Ervin Investment Management LLC

Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.9% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 65,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.96. 32,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,206. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.46. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $44.60.

