Spore Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week (SPORE)

Spore (SPORE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Spore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Spore has a market cap of $575,610.43 and approximately $1,410.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spore has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Spore

Spore is a coin. Spore’s total supply is 37,792,811,903,623,070 coins and its circulating supply is 34,002,379,368,629,070 coins. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

