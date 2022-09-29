Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $616.00 million-$620.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.58 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.02–$0.01 EPS.

Sprinklr Trading Down 2.7 %

CXM traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.13. 34,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,423. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $20.29.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

CXM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $785,540.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $785,540.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 31,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $332,912.72. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 530,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at $108,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.