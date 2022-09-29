Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,600 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the August 31st total of 572,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 632,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Price Performance
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund stock traded down 0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 11.39. 211,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,416. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a fifty-two week low of 9.40 and a fifty-two week high of 16.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is 12.21.
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Company Profile
