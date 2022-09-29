StackOs Market Capitalization Reaches $11.83 Million (STACK)

StackOs (STACK) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One StackOs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StackOs has a market capitalization of $11.83 million and $22,482.00 worth of StackOs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StackOs has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

StackOs Coin Profile

StackOs was first traded on April 23rd, 2021. StackOs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for StackOs is https://reddit.com/r/StackOS. StackOs’ official website is www.stackos.io. StackOs’ official Twitter account is @DeployOnStackOS and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “StackOS is an open protocol that allows individuals to collectively offer a decentralized cloud where users can deploy any full-stack application, decentralized app, blockchain privatenets and mainnet nodes.”

