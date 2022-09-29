StaFi (FIS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $35.76 Million

StaFi (FIS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One StaFi coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, StaFi has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. StaFi has a market cap of $35.76 million and approximately $988,151.00 worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00088414 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00065193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00031507 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00018359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007870 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000278 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 109,816,870 coins. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi.

Buying and Selling StaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

