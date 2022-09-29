Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) shares fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.37. 1,166,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,487,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Standard Lithium Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

