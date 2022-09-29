Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.63 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $69.02 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

STPT is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,648,670,278 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. Telegram | Discord | Mirror | LinkedIn | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

