Starbase Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (STAR)

Starbase (STAR) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Starbase has a market capitalization of $218,965.06 and $297,807.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Starbase has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,229.81 or 0.99868849 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00058389 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010388 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064140 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Starbase is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by the Minsk team in 2020, FileStar has an open-source developer community that contributes to an ever-growing code base. FileStar has implemented a distributed storage incentive mechanism based on Filecoin through technological innovations, refined design for economic model and governance mechanism, and has gradually evolved from distributed storage to distributed Internet incentive layer. The FileStar protocol native token is STAR, used to pay for gas and storage. Miners get STAR mining rewards and gas rewards. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

