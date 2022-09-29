Stem (NYSE:STEM) PT Raised to $21.00

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 72.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Stem to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.

Stem Stock Performance

STEM stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.15. 120,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,715,494. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. Stem has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Stem had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. On average, analysts expect that Stem will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $254,844.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,359.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $254,844.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,359.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Homenock sold 26,702 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $455,269.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $455,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 815,314 shares of company stock valued at $12,554,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Stem by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Stem by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stem by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stem by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Stem by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 56,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 52.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

