STERIS (NYSE:STE) Trading Up 2.9%

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) was up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $167.48 and last traded at $167.45. Approximately 25,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 761,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Up 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 0.75.

STERIS Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6,323.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,139,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $277,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $198,152,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,128,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,978,576,000 after acquiring an additional 452,768 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $108,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.