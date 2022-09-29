STERIS (NYSE:STE) Trading Up 2.9%

STERIS plc (NYSE:STEGet Rating) was up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $167.48 and last traded at $167.45. Approximately 25,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 761,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

STERIS Stock Up 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 0.75.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6,323.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,139,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $277,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $198,152,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,128,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,978,576,000 after acquiring an additional 452,768 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $108,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

