Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 834,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley cut their price target on Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Steven Madden Price Performance

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.08. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $532.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,921,000 after buying an additional 98,155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648,822 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Steven Madden by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,297,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,410,000 after purchasing an additional 94,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after purchasing an additional 80,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 27.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,514,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,783,000 after purchasing an additional 322,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

