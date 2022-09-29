Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 21,767 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,055% compared to the typical volume of 1,884 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPLT. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Katapult in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Katapult in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Katapult by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 28,944 shares during the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Katapult stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. Katapult has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Katapult ( NASDAQ:KPLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.04 million during the quarter. Katapult had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Katapult will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

