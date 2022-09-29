StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Trading Up 7.6 %
Shares of AKTX opened at $0.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.83.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
