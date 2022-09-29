StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of AKTX opened at $0.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.83.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

About Akari Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 91,059 shares in the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

