StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of AKTX opened at $0.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.83.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 91,059 shares in the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akari Therapeutics



Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

