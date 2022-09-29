StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 million, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $7.28 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

