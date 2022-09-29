StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of CEMI opened at $0.39 on Monday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $11.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Chembio Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

