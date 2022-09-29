StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Horizon Global Price Performance
NYSE HZN opened at $1.33 on Monday. Horizon Global has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Global
Horizon Global Company Profile
Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.
Featured Stories
