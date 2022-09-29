StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE HZN opened at $1.33 on Monday. Horizon Global has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Global during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Global by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Global during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Horizon Global by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

