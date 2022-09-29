StockNews.com Begins Coverage on II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IIVI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of II-VI from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of II-VI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of II-VI to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.63.

II-VI Stock Performance

II-VI has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $75.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.96 million. II-VI had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.84 per share, with a total value of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,544.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other II-VI news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $103,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,580,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.84 per share, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,544.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On II-VI

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in II-VI by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,164,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 224,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 79,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 54,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

