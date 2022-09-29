StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
IHT opened at $2.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.06. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
