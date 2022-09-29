StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance
NYSE THM opened at $0.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $90.63 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.83. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.23.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
About International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
