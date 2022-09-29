StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Up 2.9 %

MCHX opened at $1.78 on Monday. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $75.32 million, a P/E ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 2.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marchex by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 132,493 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Marchex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

