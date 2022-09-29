StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $28.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average is $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Plumas Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $165.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter.

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Plumas Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.08%.

In related news, EVP Bj North sold 7,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $234,724.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLBC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 51,497 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 188,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 36,904 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the first quarter worth $533,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the first quarter worth $381,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 41.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

