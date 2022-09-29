StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded PowerFleet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $108.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerFleet

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $34.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PowerFleet by 25.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in PowerFleet by 9.1% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in PowerFleet by 9.9% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PowerFleet by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

