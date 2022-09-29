StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of RAVE stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. RAVE Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAVE Restaurant Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About RAVE Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

