StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SALM opened at $1.86 on Monday. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

