StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $4.97.

Taitron Components Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

