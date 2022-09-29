StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded The Dixie Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $1.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $17.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.87. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 74,588 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

