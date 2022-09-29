StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLINGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

BLIN stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLINGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 39,818 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $54,152.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 39,818 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $54,152.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 81,173 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $112,018.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,256.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 236,439 shares of company stock valued at $331,414. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLINGet Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridgeline Digital

(Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.