StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

BLIN stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 39,818 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $54,152.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 39,818 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $54,152.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 81,173 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $112,018.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,256.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 236,439 shares of company stock valued at $331,414. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridgeline Digital

(Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.