StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright cut Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Otonomy Stock Up 7.1 %

OTIC stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59.

Institutional Trading of Otonomy

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 466,081 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Otonomy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Otonomy by 17.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

