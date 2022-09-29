StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $3.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $8.98.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFE. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,101,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 671,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.