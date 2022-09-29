StockNews.com Lowers Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) to Hold

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PSTG. UBS Group raised their price target on Pure Storage to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities raised their price target on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,857,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,692. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -457.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.36. Pure Storage has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59.

Insider Activity

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,700,000 after buying an additional 3,242,506 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Pure Storage by 855.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,143,000 after buying an additional 1,269,195 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $43,620,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 3,552.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,032,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,460,000 after buying an additional 1,004,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,584,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,952,000 after buying an additional 990,059 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.