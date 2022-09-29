Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Up 30.4% in September

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the August 31st total of 72,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Streamline Health Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 27,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,438. The firm has a market cap of $61.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

Further Reading

