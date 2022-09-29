Stride (NYSE:LRN) PT Raised to $47.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stride has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average is $38.20.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Stride had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $455.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stride will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Stride during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stride by 228.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Stride by 401.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Stride by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Stride by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

