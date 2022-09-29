Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,882 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $17,243,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 302,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,001,000 after buying an additional 43,066 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.29.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $205.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.91. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

