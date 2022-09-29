Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 769,300 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the August 31st total of 908,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Suburban Propane Partners Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:SPH opened at $15.89 on Thursday. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.76%.
About Suburban Propane Partners
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.
