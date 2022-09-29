Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Up 628.6% in September

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 628.6% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Suncorp Group Stock Performance

Suncorp Group stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82. Suncorp Group has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $9.69.

Get Suncorp Group alerts:

Suncorp Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 2.95%.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.