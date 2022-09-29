Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 753,600 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 956,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 276,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 16.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Price Performance

SUN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 213,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $46.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 61.22%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunoco will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

