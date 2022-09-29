SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Down 10.3%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) fell 10.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.98 and last traded at $22.11. 217,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,540,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPWR. UBS Group lifted their target price on SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SunPower from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SunPower to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

SunPower Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25.

Insider Activity at SunPower

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.47 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $125,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $619,320.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,243.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,912 shares of company stock worth $1,634,371 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SunPower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after acquiring an additional 30,253 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 370.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 887,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 698,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 203.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after buying an additional 511,085 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,623,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,318,000. 36.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

