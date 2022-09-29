Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.04

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20.

About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust



Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

