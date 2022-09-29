SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Short Interest Update

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ SSSSL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.30. 232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,614. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $25.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.46.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

